The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham police arrested Andrew J. Norris, 22, Effingham, July 25 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery 5-15 grams. Norris was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Tommy G. Watts, 49, Effingham,July 25 on charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watts was in jail at last check.
Illinois State Police arrested Sherrod T. Suttle, 29, Chicago, July 25 on charges of obstructing justice, resisting, manufacture/deliver of controlled substance cocaine less than 15 grams, possession of controlled substance and resisting a correctional officer. Suttle was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Brian E. Tirey, 41, Taylorville, July 25 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for driving while license suspended. Tirey was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham police arrested Daniel R. Reeves, 32, Jewett, July 26 on charge of theft over $500. Reeves was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Jeffery W. Koester, 40, Effingham,July 25 on a charge of domestic battery. Koester was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Miranda B. Davis, 25, Effingham, July 26 on charges of possession of meth and civil cannabis. Davis was given a $2,500 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Autumn R. Placek, 20, Sigel, July 25 on charges of driving while license suspended and no insurance. Placek posted $250 and was released.
Altamont police arrested Timothy R. Bowlby, 31, Sandoval, July 26 on charge of possession of meth. Bowlby was given a $2,500 recognizance bond and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.