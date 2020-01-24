Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy E. McCabe, 50, Shelbyville, Jan 23 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams. McCabe was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Scarlett D. Farlow, 54, Effingham, Jan 23 on a Shelby County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams. Farlow posted $225 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Heath A. Stilabower,26, Neoga, Jan 23 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Stilabower posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy M. Shellenbarger, 30, Shelbyville, Jan 23 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth under 5 grams, a Shelby County failure to appear warrant for battery and a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for resisting a peace officer/ corrections employee. Shellenbarger was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeramie D. Boone, 41, Effingham, Jan 23 on an attachment for contempt. Boone posted $400 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Joshua R. Antrim, 36, Effingham, Jan 24 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Antrim was in jail at last check.
