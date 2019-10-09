Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Alicia M. Kessler, 26, Mason, Oct. 8 on a Douglas County warrant for for failure to appear for resisting/obstructing a police officer. Kessler posted $300 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Alyssa G. Avinger, 20, Park Forest, Oct. 8 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Avinger was given a notice to appear and released.
