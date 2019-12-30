The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Chance J. Evans, 20, Effingham, Dec 29 on a charge of criminal damage to property. Evans posted $150 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Rachel M. Enloe, 35, Neoga, Dec 30 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant petition to revoke probation original charge of obstructing identification. Enloe was given a $7,500 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse D. Warner, 35, Mason, Dec 30 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Warner posted $100 and a valid driver’s license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.