The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Chyenne N. Norsic, 22, Springfield, Sept. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Norsic was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John L. Mulvaney, 46, Kinmundy, Sept. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Mulvaney was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie L. Eubanks, 32, Vandalia, Sept. 26 on a Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of unlawful restraint/domestic battery. Eubanks was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Kaylee D. Rosson, 18, Effingham, Sept. 26 on a charge of aggravated battery. Rosson was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Eleazar Ortega-Hoyos, 23, Effingham, Sept. 26 on a charge of domestic battery. Ortega-Hoyos was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 40, Neoga, Sept. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bertiaux was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.