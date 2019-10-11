The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Illinois State Police arrested Cami J. Niederwerfer, 29, Marshall, Wisconsin, Oct 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and civil possession of paraphernalia. Niederwerfer posted $300 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Donald L. Brown, 23, Effingham, Oct 10 on a Shelby County warrant for violation of an order of protection. Brown posted $575 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeramie D. Boone, 41, Effingham, Oct 10 on an Effingham County failure to appear attachment for contempt. Boone posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Gent, 39, Effingham, Oct 10 on a Clark County warrant for driving under the influence. Gent posted $255 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Thomas L. Champ, 26, Millstadt, Oct 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failure to signal when required. Champ posted $100 and a valid driver’s license.
