The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham police arrested Brian E. Toops, 34, Effingham, August 1 on charges of DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding. Toops posted $100 and driver's license and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Justin M. Unger, 28, Highland,August 1 on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Unger was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Evan G. Boggs, 22, Effingham, August 1 on charges of expired driver's license less than 1 year and speeding. Boggs posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Danielle N. Buck, 30, Mt. Vernon,August 1 on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear on DUI alcohol. Buck was released to Wayne County.
Effingham County deputies arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 39, Neoga, August 1 on a charge of contempt of court failed drug test. Bertiaux was in jail at last check.
Fayette County deputies arrested Caleb T. Bushue, 27, Farina, August 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on resisting a police officer. Bushue was given a $2,500 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan S. Bower, 24, Mattoon, August 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance. Bower was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tanner S. Croy, 23, Pottsville, August 1 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Croy posted $250 and was released.
Altamont police arrested Austin T. Chaney, 20, Brownstown, August 2 on a charge of no valid driver's license. Chaney posted $250 and was released.
