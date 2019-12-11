The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Mark C. Barnes, 52, Mason, Dec 10 on a charge of contempt of court. Barnes posted $2,500 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Sarah K. Olofson, 56, Effingham, Dec 10 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Olofson posted $575 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Christopher L. Christianson, 28, Effingham, Dec 10 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Christianson was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Miranda B. Davis, 25, Effingham, Dec 10 on charges of possession of meth less than 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams. Davis was in jail at last check.
