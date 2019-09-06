The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested William R. Bowie, 57, Peoria, Sept 5 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear on conservation-dog bite. Bowie posted $275 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Richard L. Stokes, 38, Effingham, Sept 5 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Stokes posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Ashley N. Schaufler, 22,Teutopolis, Sept 5 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on expired driver’s license more than 1 year. Schaufler posted $225 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Kyrstie M. Roderick, 28, Effingham, Sept 5 on charges of possession of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. Roderick was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Timothy R. Matlock, 29, Effingham, Sept 5 on a charge of criminal trespass. Matlock posted $150 and was released.
Hayden L. Diveley, 19,Watson, began serving an Effingham County mittimus of 48 hours on Sept 5.
Effingham County deputies arrested Micheal D. Koonce, 39, Vandalia, Sept 6 on an Effingham County warrant for DUI alcohol. Koonce was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer L. Brown, 34, Vandalia, Sept 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on retail theft/disp merch less than $300 and a Jasper County warrant. Brown was in jail at last check.
