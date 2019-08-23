The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Noah A. Rebollo, 20, Effingham, August 22 on an Effingham County mittimus for manufacturing/delivery of cannabis. Rebollo was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Robert G. Pendergast, 60, Altamont, August 22 for disorderly conduct. Pendergast was in jail at last check.
Altamont police arrested Zachary A. Massie, 26, Altamont on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on criminal trespass to residence. Massie was released to Fayette County authorities.
Drew T. Apke, 29, Teutopolis began serving a mittimus of 48 hours for reckless conduct on August 22.
Altamont police arrested Joseph J. Gresh, 57, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, August 23 on charges of possession of hypodermic needles, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gresh was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Robert L. York, 42, Carmi, August 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth. York was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Matthew L. Tolliver Goode, 22, Mason, August 23 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Tolliver Goode posted $200 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.