The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham police arrested Craig M. McDaniel, 21, Effingham, Feb 6 on 2 counts of fraud. McDaniel was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Quinten A. Butson, 23, Mansfield, Feb 6 began serving an Effingham County mittimus to jail 180 days for aggravated domestic battery.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton R. Ard, 22, Teutopolis, Feb 6 on a charge of adult possession of cannabis by passenger. Ard posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Melissa Moncada Ortiz, 52, Mason, Feb 6 on a violation of order of protection. Moncada Ortiz was given a $7,500 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham police arrested Kody D. Lankford, 21, Dieterich, Feb 6 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of controlled substance. Lankford was given a $25,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Travis L. Macklin, 39, Mason, Feb 6 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Macklin posted $100 and a valid driver's license.
