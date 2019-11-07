The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Troy T. Collins, 31, Davenport, Iowa, Nov. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of an amount of a controlled substance except A/D. Collins was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City police arrested Clayton M. Beavers, 29, Effingham, Nov. 6 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, an Effingham County warrant for driving while license was revoked and a Jasper County petition to revoke probation warrant. Beavers was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City police arrested Tabitha A. Parcell, 25, Effingham, Nov. 6 on charges of criminal damage to state supported property, escape and Effingham County warrant on the original charge of theft. Parcell was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan Hoffman, 37, Effingham, Nov. 6 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000. Hoffman posted $2500 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Caroline A. Minard, 43, Effingham, Nov. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of contempt of court. Minard posted $200 and was released.
• Altamont City police arrested Zachary A. R. Massie, 26, Altamont, Nov. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of disorderly conduct and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of criminal trespass to a residence. Massie was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City police arrested James N. Ullrich, 45, Effingham, Nov. 7 on charges of resisting a peace officer, fleeing to elude police and obstructing justice. Ullrich posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.