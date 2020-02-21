The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested David Charles Neal, 56, Effingham, Feb. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Neal posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Brant Christopher Houghton, 30, Mason, Feb. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Houghton was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jared William Sapp, 28, Effingham, Feb. 20 on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle. Sapp was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary Allen Anderson, 37, Effingham, Feb. 20 on a charge of contempt of court for failure to comply with probation. Anderson posted $350 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Billie Joe Lewis, 51, Jewitt, Feb. 20 on a charge of possession of another's credit card. Lewis was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jason Blake McCormick, 40, Effingham, Feb. 20 on a Effingham County original warrant for a violation of order of protection. McCormick posted $500 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Travis K. Pieper, 36, Stewardson, Feb. 20 on charges of driving while license was revoked and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Pieper posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany L. Wells, 34, Brownstown, Feb. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of aggravated driving under the influence and driving while driver's license was suspended or revoked. Wells granted a $3000 recognizance bond and released.
