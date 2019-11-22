The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Robert L. Lowrance, 41, Teutopolis, Nov. 21 on charges of driving while license was suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Lowrance posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Bowman, 29, Watson, Nov. 21 on an Effingham County Warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated domestic, civil possession of paraphernalia and civil possession of cannabis. Watson was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Trace M. Zellner, 21, Neoga, Nov. 21 on an Effingham county warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of operating and uninsured motor vehicle. Zellner was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
