The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings on Friday:
Effingham police arrested Rachel L. Stephens, 26, of Effingham, on a charge of forgery under $500. Stephens was in custody.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Danielle N. Buck, 30, of Mt. Vernon, on a Wayen County Failure to Appear warrant for DUI alcohol. Buck posted $575.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested David L. Carter, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, on an Effingham COunty warrant for nine counts of burglary. Carter was in custody.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kimberly J. Tessman, 56, of Altamont, on a charge of domestic battery. Tessman was in custody.
Effingham police arrested Joshua Watson, 24, of EFfingham, on charges of DUI drugs, improper lane usage, civil citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and a civil citation for possession of cannabis.
