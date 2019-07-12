The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham police arrested Phillip J.D. Wheeler, 38, Paris,July 11 on a Piatt County warrant for failure to appear on DUI alcohol. Wheeler posted $500 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 31, Champaign,July 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on resisting a peace officer/correctional employee/firefighter. Crawford was in jail at last check
Effingham County deputies arrested Eric Miller, 38, Watson,July 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on driving suspended and Shelby County warrant for resisting. Miller posted $575 and $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Taylor C Paraiso, 23, Strasburg,July 11 on the charge of driving while license suspended. Paraiso posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Bernard Q. Starks, 44, Augusta, Georgia, July 12 on charge of domestic battery and a Bowling Green, Kentucky warrant for failure to appear on a charge of assault in the 4th degree. Starks was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.