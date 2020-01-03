Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies jailed Amanda G. Hoffman, 39, Vandalia, Jan. 2 from court to serve an 18 month sentence at the Illinois Department of Corrections on a charge of deceptive practice. Hoffman was released to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Effingham County deputies jailed Aaron B. Coulter, 40, Pana, Jan. 2 to serve a 90-day sentence to the Effingham County Jail for the charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams. Coulter was in custody at last check.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources arrested Daniel G. Gillman, 38, Effingham, Jan. 2 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt of court. Gillman posted $100 plus bond fee and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.