The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan D. Whited, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, Sept 19 on a US Federal detainer warrant. Whited was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kelly J. Cochran, 48, Effingham, Sept 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on driving on revoked license and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth.Cochran was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Atron R. Avant, 45, Cahokia, Sept 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on driving under the influence of alcohol. Avant was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Douglas P. Yates Jr., 30, Belleville, Sept 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth less than 5 grams. Yates was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Danielle R. Pagel, 35, Altamont, Sept. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on theft, retail theft, possession of meth less than 5 grams, retail theft, fleeing/attempt elude officer, disregarding traffic control device, driving 21-25 mph over limit, possession of a controlled substance and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on retail theft. Pagel posted $1,650 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Shawn R. Durbin, 32, Watson, Sept 19 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams, speeding,operating an uninsured motor vehicle, transport/carry alcohol. Durbin was given a $7,500 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Charles R. Gifford, 36, Toledo, Sept 19 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth under 5 grams and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth under 5 grams. Gifford was in jail at last check.
