The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Braydon A. Stoneburner, 23, Effingham, Oct 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Stoneburner posted $375 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 33, Effingham, Oct 31 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence. Stewart was taken to Clay County.
Effingham County deputies arrested Justin E. Kophazy, 21, Meadowbrook, Oct 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for resisting a peace officer. Kophazy was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested John R. Feldhake, 60, Effingham, Oct 31 on charges of possession of meth, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and civil drug paraphernalia. Feldhake was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Ryan T. Hoffman, 37, Effingham, Oct 31 on charge of two counts of theft over $500. Hoffman was given a $25,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham police arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 32, Effingham, Oct 31 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear for possession of lost credit/debit card. Crawford posted $175 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Adam M. Schlanser, 32, Beecher City, Nov 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for revoked/suspended driving under the influence. Schlanser was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.