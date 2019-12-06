The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsey JM Graham, 33, Charleston, Dec 5 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant original charge possession of meth less than 5 grams. Graham was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Shane J. Bohn, 46, Mason, Dec 5 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of controlled substance. Bohn was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Tara B. Szarek. 27, Effingham, Dec 5 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to residence. Szarek was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Zachary S. Durbin, 33, Effingham, Dec 5 on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Durbin posted $750 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.