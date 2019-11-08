The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew L. Tolliver Goode, 23, Mason, Nov 7 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Goode posted $200 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy Maiden, 21, Champaign, Nov 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on disorderly conduct. Maiden was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Griffith, 39, Cowden, Nov 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on aggravated driving under the influence/license suspended or revoked. Griffith was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Bridgot Walton, 49, Effingham, Nov 7 on an Effingham County warrant for aggravated battery-person over 60 years old, charges of 2 counts of aggravated battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property. Walton was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested David Reed, 45, Effingham, Nov 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth. Reed was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Michael B. Mahnke, 39, Dieterich, Nov 7 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Mahnke posted $150 and was released.
