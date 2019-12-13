The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Corey W. Dasenbrock, 42, Effingham, Dec 12 on and Effingham County failure to appear warrant attachment for contempt. Dasenbrock posted $250 and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested James D. Robey, 27, Effingham, Dec 12 on a Jasper County body attachment. Robey was transported to Jasper County.
Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel M. Amacher, 20, Effingham, Dec 12 on a charge of criminal damage to property. Amacher was given a notice to appear.
Effingham police arrested Eleazar Ortega Hoyos, 23, Effingham, Dec 12 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams and a Coles County failure to appear warrant for possession of cannabis. Hoyos was in jail at last check.
Illinois State Police arrested John P. Hoffman, 49, Bosier City, Louisiana, Dec 12 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoffman posted $150 and was released.
