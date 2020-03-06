The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Brance G. Welch, 20, Watson, March 5 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, domestic battery, illegal consumption by a minor, illegal transportation by driver and criminal damage to state supported property. Welch posted $500 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, Effingham, March 5 on charges of criminal trespass to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth. Rigdon was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Crystal JD Blaisdell, 24, Effingham, March 5 on a charge of domestic battery. Blaisdell posted $150 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tara B. Szarek, 27, Edgewood, March 5 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, Effingham County warrant for possession of stolen or converted motor vehicle. Szarek was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Jerrod D. Reed, 33, Effingham, March 5 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Reed posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
