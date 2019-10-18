The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Donald O. Tate, 58, Cerro Gordo, Oct. 17 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tate was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Cole D. Barton, 22, Edgewood, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on theft/stolen/intent between $500 and $10,000. Barton posted $575 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Adrian L. Barnes, 36, Bastrop, Louisiana, Oct. 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Barnes posted $150 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Cassandra B. Barnes, 36, Bastrop, Louisiana, Oct. 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Barnes posted $150 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Daniel A. Bennett, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, Oct 18 on a Texas Department of Corrections warrant parole violation. Bennett was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.