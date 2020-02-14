The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alex W. Alsbury, 28, Effingham, Feb. 13 for civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. Alsbury posted $290.40 and was released.
- Effignham County deputies arrested Charlotte Boomershine, 40, Alton, Feb. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving while license suspended. Bommershine was released per a judge.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Debra Cushman, 50, Effingham, Feb. 13 for contempt of court for a failed drug test in line with an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Cushman was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Christopher C. Howland, 22, Effingham, Feb. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Howland was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Brandie J. McQueen, 31, Effingham, Feb. 13 on a charge of domestic battery. McQueen was in custody at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Erich S. Kraemer, 31, Altamont, Feb. 13 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Kraemer posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 34, Effingham, Feb. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Gonzalez Gomez was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Logan R. Dallape, 22, Effingham, on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Dallape posted $425 and was released.
