10-25-2019 Effingham County Jail bookings 9 hrs ago The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking: Effingham police arrested Jacob A. Walker, 28, Effingham, Oct. 24 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Walker posted $1,000 and was released. Tags Effingham County Jail Jacob A. Walker Booking Police Criminal Law Social Services Warrant Report Battery Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries RODGERS, Pauline Nov 6, 1931 - Oct 22, 2019 SUTHERLAND, Shirley Aug 16, 1935 - Oct 22, 2019 WEST, Janet Sep 17, 1957 - Oct 23, 2019 BUTTS, Melvin "Butch" Oct 7, 1948 - Oct 23, 2019 Mills, Jr., Charles Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand jury indictmentsMan pleas not guilty in aggravated battery, grooming caseIndiana woman charged in Fifth Third Bank scareSigns of Change: 'Martin' name removed from grocery storeEffingham marching band invitational SaturdayThe Heart Theater and the Rustic Starlight Drive-InLake Sara tied to Effingham's past and futureAltamont's senior apartments opening soonEffingham County sheriff's deputies promotedPeople make case for recreational cannabis in Effingham Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.