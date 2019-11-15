The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley P. Knott, 26, Alma, Nov 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth less than 5 grams. Knott was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander L. Davis, 20, Ramsey, Nov 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth less than 5 grams. Davis was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeamie D. Boone, 41,Effingham, Nov 14 on an attachment for contempt. Boone posted $200 and was released.
