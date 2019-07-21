The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Caroline A. Minard, 23, Effingham, July 19 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. Minard was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Jacob L. McGuire, 25, Effingham, July 19 on a charge of disorderly conduct and a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. McGuire was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Daniel D. Gibson, 32, Effingham, July 19 on a charge of forgery. Gibson was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Rhiannon M. Thompson, 34, Effingham, July 19 on charges of retail theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle. Thompson was in custody at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Bryan K. Jones, 33, Beecher City, July 19 on a charge of domestic battery and a civil cannabis charge. Jones was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Ashley N. Schaufler, 22, Effingham, July 19 on charges of driving while license suspended and improper lane usage and a civil charge of possession of drug equipment. Schaufler was in custody at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Erica G. Johnson, 28, Richton Park, July 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving while license suspended. Johnson posted $575 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Abigail E. Nettersville, 34, Decatur, July 20 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Nettersville was in custody at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Misty L. Koonce, 38, Wheeler, July 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an attachment for contempt of court. Koonce posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 39, Wheeler, July 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an attachment for contempt of court. Koonce posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Alisha E. Chaney, 25, Dieterich, July 20 in an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court. Chaney posted $100 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Morgan D. Hinson, 25, Mingo Junction, Ohio, July 20 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis. Hinson was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.