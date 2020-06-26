The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the county jail have announced jail visitation will reopen with some modifications.
No visitations have been allowed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as to minimize any potential spread throughout jail and prison facilities.
The sheriff’s office said it will allow modified jail visits starting Tuesday, June 30. All four regions outlined in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan entered phase four on June 26.
Starting next week, male inmate visitations will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Female inmate visitations will be Tuesdays only from 10 a.m. to noon, and all inmates will be allowed two 15-minute visits per week.
All visits must be scheduled in advance by calling the jail at 217-342-3866 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All previous visiting regulations still apply regarding a valid photo ID and proper attire. Visitors cannot wear tank tops and can only wear long pants.
Only those scheduled to visit are allowed inside the lobby and waiting area of the jail. Masks are preferred while in the county building.
Inmates who are still undergoing the jail’s 14-day quarantine will not be permitted to visit until they have been symptom-free and cleared from the quarantine process.
The sheriff’s office asks that visitors adhere to the jail’s COVID-19 screenings. Officials request that visitors do not come to the jail if showing the following symptoms or have done the following things:
- Have or had a fever of 100.4 degrees or more
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills and/or muscle aches
- Sore throat and/or loss of taste or smell
- Been in contact with anyone suspected of having COVID-19
- Traveled outside of the country in the past 10 days.
