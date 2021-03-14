Starting this week, the Effingham County Health Department will begin vaccinating the rest of Phase 1B and 1B+. This includes individuals who are under age 65 with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers. The department will continue vaccinating those who are already eligible.
With the addition of these eligible groups, the department will transition to online registration for its vaccine clinics. The department will share a link for each individual clinic where individuals will be able to go online and book their appointment.
The Effingham County Health Department has scheduled first-dose clinics for Tuesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 18. Once the department receives the links for these clinics it will share them with the public and explain how to make those appointments.
As the department moves to online appointments, it has closed its waiting list. Any individual who called and was not eligible for an appointment will need to make their own appointment online — this includes those under 65 with underlying health conditions.
The Effingham County Health Department received nearly 6,000 messages for the waitlist. Since the department opened up vaccinations to seniors, over 5,000 appointments have been made by telephone.
Sixty-one percent of Effingham County residents aged 65 and older have now received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly 30 percent are fully vaccinated.
The department informed those who had their first appointment made by phone that they will receive a call for their second dose. This call will be four to six weeks after the first dose when the department receives the vaccine for that clinic.
Frontline essential workers in Phase 1B are first responders; K-12 staff; day care workers; preschool workers; those who work in processing plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care; industrial production of goods for retail, wholesale or other manufacturers; correctional workers; US Postal Service workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; shelters and adult day care staff; those who work in a homeless shelter, women's shelter or adult day/drop-in program.
A one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is available for residents of Shelby County in Phase 1B and 1B+ March 17 and 18.
The open enrollment for Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine was announced Friday by the Shelby County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois National Guard for those who reside and work in Shelby County.
Those looking to get a vaccine need to register online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/shelbynationalguard. Residents must also have a photo ID and meet one of the categories.
