An email recently received by the Effingham County Board prompted a discussion Wednesday among members of the Health and Insurance Committee regarding the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis – from which Effingham County has not been immune.
Health and Insurance Committee Vice Chair Norbert Soltwedel told fellow committee members that he received an email from a resident regarding the concerning number of opioid related deaths in the county, prompting a conversation about the county’s opioid settlement funds.
“This is from another individual who said he’s been taking counts,” Soltwedel said, referring to the resident. “I always wonder, ‘What’s the proper response to something like that?’ If there is a problem then I think the question would be, ‘What are we doing to address it?’ and if it’s one that’s being properly addressed then we probably ought to let the person know that his concerns are being addressed.”
When asked by committee members about the availability of Narcan in the county, Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said a significant amount of Narcan has already been ordered for first responders to be administered in emergencies to treat overdoses.
“We have heard that some of the first responders are having trouble getting Narcan, so we thought we’d prioritize the first responders,” Workman said.
Committee members suggested a number of factors that could be contributing to these opioid related deaths, including mental health and education.
“It just seems to me like that might be related to people who take that because they’re trying to escape something, I guess,” Soltwedel said. “I’m not sure why.”
This led to a discussion regarding the total of $67,366.34 the county has so far received from the billions being awarded to local governments throughout the country per the national opioid settlement which is being paid out by developers and manufacturers of opioids, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
The county is still waiting to receive an additional pending payment of $11,121.36.
The funding can be used for a variety of opioid abuse prevention efforts, including having local students educated, possibly by school resource officers, about the dangers of opioid use.
Workman said it’s important to educate anyone prescribed opioids about the dangers as well.
“The first thing people think of is abusers using them, but sometimes it could be an elderly hospice patient or someone else that has these in the home, and they have a grand kid come over and get a hold of something,” Workman said.
Although other communities have been hit harder by the opioid pandemic, with just one person dying of an opioid related overdose in the county so far in 2023, opioids are the leading cause of drug related deaths in Effingham County, according to a report on drug related deaths in the county from 2016-23 provided by Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
While the number of opioid deaths in the county hasn’t fluctuated very much in the past few years, Fentanyl deaths have become more common.
Of the 40 drug related deaths that have occurred in the county from 2016 up until as recent as this year, 23 of them were said to have involved some type of opioid.
Twelve of these opioid related deaths involved fentanyl, with six occurring in 2021 alone.
The incredibly powerful opioid has been at the center of a nationwide pandemic of drug abuse and overdoses in recent years.
Rhodes said there have been no drug related deaths in the county involving the drug Xylazine, a tranquilizer intended for animals.
“They call it ‘tranq,’ but we have not seen any of that at this point in Effingham,” Rhodes said.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the drug has been recently tied to a growing number of overdoses in the United States because of its dangerous effects, especially when combined with other drugs, including opioids.
