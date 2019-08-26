An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
- Tiffany N. Crawford, 31, Louisville, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Crawford possessed methamphetamine on July 17.
- John L. Mulvaney, 46, Kinmundy, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Mulvaney possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 10.
- Lea M. Benton, 20, Charleston, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Benton possessed a substance containing clonazepam on July 23.
- Shon J. Allsop, 29, Beecher City, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony, in that Allsop knowingly obtained control over certain stolen property, a post digger, having total value in excess of $500 but less than $10,000 under such circumstances as would reasonably induce that defendant to believe property was stolen and with intent to deprive permanent use and benefit of property on July 17.
- Danielle B. Willoughby, 31, Decatur, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Willoughby possessed methamphetamine on July 31.
- Kenneth Forbes, 49, Brownstown, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Forbes possessed methamphetamine on August 5.
- Anthony Kruger, 29, Altamont, was indicted on a charge of delivery of more than five grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, in that Kruger knowingly and unlawfully possessed with the intent to deliver more than five grams but less than 15 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine on Aug. 4.
- Amber N. Nicholas, 30, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Nicholas possessed alprazolam on Aug. 6.
- Jesse S. Tucker, 24, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of home invasion, causing injury, a Class X felony, in that Tucker knowingly entered a dwelling having reason to believe a person to be present and intentionally caused injury to a person by punching them in the right side of the body on July 19.
- Ryan M. Grant, 31, St. Elmo, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Grant possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 4.
- Christopher A. Parker, 39, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of child pornography, a Class 1 felony, in that Parker solicited a female child under 18 years of age to appear in and disseminate photographs of a minor child’s breasts, which constitutes a lewd exhibition of unclothed body on July 23.
- Jesse A. Hernandez, 34, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of harassment of a witness, a Class 2 felony, in that Hernandez intentionally harassed or annoyed one who is expected to serve as a witness communicating in a manner to produce mental anguish or emotional distress on July 11-15.
- Daniel R. Reeves, 32, Jewett, was indicted on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, in that Reeves, a person not entitled to possess said vehicle, possessed a Silver 2005 Lexus E5330 knowing it to have been stolen on July 25.
- Amanda G. Hoffman, 39, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of deceptive practice, a Class 4 felony, in that Hoffman intented to defraud and pay for service of Teutopolis State Bank in that she delivered a personal check to the bank drawn on First National Bank of Waterloo payable to Teutopolis State Bank in the amount of $2,500 knowing the check would not be paid by the depository on July 22.
- James R. Griffith, 39, Lake Ozark, Missouri, was indicted on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs while license revoked, a Class 4 felony, in that he drove while his driver’s license was revoked on Aug. 9.
- Vern A. Stone, 53, West Terre Haute, Indiana, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams, a Class 1 felony, in that Stone possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 8.
- Andrew J. Norris, 22, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of more than five grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, in that Norris possessed methamphetamine on July 25.
- Sherrod T. Suttle, 29, Chicago, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Suttle possessed cocaine on July 25.
- Ryan D. Whited, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, was indicted on four charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 3 felonies, in that Whited possessed a .45-caliber handgun, a short-barrel shotgun, a Smith and Wesson 9-mm handgun and a Ruger 5.56 semiautomatic rifle on Aug. 9.
- Aaron M. Baker, 28, Effingham, was indicted on the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, in that he possessed a stun gun on Aug. 15.
- Jeffery A. Steinkamp, 31, Vandalia, was indicted on a charge of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony, in that he knowingly made physical contact of a provoking nature to a family or household member by pulling their hair on Aug. 15.
- Adrian Santos, 26, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Santos possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 17.
- Nicholas R. Griffith, 21, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, in that Griffith knowingly carried on his person a firearm while in a place licensed to sell intoxicating liquors on July 19.
- Tommy Watts, 49, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Watts possessed methamphetamine on July 25.
- James E. Milligan, 46, Cowden, was indicted on a charge of possession less than five grams of methamphetamine , a Class 3 felony, in that Milligan possessed methamphetamine on July 30.
- Joshua J. Mohn, 44, Decatur, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Mohn possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 6.
- Abigail E. Netterville, 34, Decatur, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Netterville possessed methylphenide hydrochloride on July 20.
- Aaron M. Kaiser, 36, Beecher City, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony, in that Kaiser knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property, being a 1993 Ford F-150 truck, intending to deprive permanent use and benefit of property on May 20.
- Brian M. Mahnke, 35, Beecher City, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Mahnke possessed methamphetamine on June 30.
- Miranda B. Davis, 25, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Davis possessed methamphetamine on July 25.
- John A. Kenter, 27, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony, in that he drove a motor vehicle on a public highway at a time his license was revoked for a violation of driving under the influence of alcohol and that defendant committed a violation of driving while license revoked or suspended for third or subsequent time on July 3.
- Benjamin A. Frey, 29, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of criminal trespass to residence, a Class 4 felony, in that Frey knowingly without authorization entered a residence when he had reason to know one or more persons were present there on July 28.
- Dustin Tuggle, 27, Palmyra, Missouri, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Tuggle possessed methamphetamine on July 29.
- Joshua A. Fuesting, 27, Mason, was indicted on a charge of driving while driver’s license is revoked, a Class 4 felony, in that Fuesting drove a motor vehicle on a public highway at the time his license had been revoked for violation of driving under the influence and having committed violation of driving while license revoked for the second or subsequent time on July 10.
- Dustin S. Cornell, 30, Neoga, was indicted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony, in that Cornell failed to register within three days after changing residences in the County of Effingham on Aug. 7.
- Sherry R. Heitman, 27, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in Heitman possessed methamphetamine on April 4.
- Jonah C. Burgess, 40, Mason, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Burgess possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 17.
- Rhiannon M. Winner, 30, Shumway, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Winner possessed methamphetamine on Aug. 10.
- Michael E. Cowger, 34, Dieterich, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct, Class 3 felonies, in that Cowger knowingly possessed a stun gun and ran and scremed, acting in a unruly manner to alarm and disturb provision of breach of peace on July 18.
- Timothy R. Bowlby, 31, Sandoval, was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Bowlby possessed methamphetamine on July 25.
- Alvaro Gonzalez Gomez, 33, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, in that Gonzalez Gomez committed an act of sexual penetration with a person who was under 18 and was a family or household member of his on May 1.
- Tristan S. Durre, 23, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in that Durre knowingly strangled by putting his hand around the neck of a person and impeded the flow of breathing on July 30.
- Caroline Minard, 43, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Minard exerted unauthorized control over property of a Apple iPhone 8 Plus with the intent to deprive permanent use and benefit of the property after previously being convicted in Coles County for retail theft on July 16.
- Daniel D. Gibson, 32, Effingham, was indicted on a two charges of forgery, Class 3 felonies, in that Gibson altered two paychecks from Gabby Goat to payee by altering to illegible name and delivered checks to First Century Bank, knowing them to be altered on June 16.
- Dalton R. Ard, 22, Shumway, was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Ard exerted unauthorized control of property, being currency having value less than $500, with the intent to deprive permanent use and benefit of property on June 30.
- Levi Mahon, 32, St. Elmo, was indicted on charges of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer, Class 3 felonies, in that Mahon committed battery while at the Orchard Inn by making physical contact of a insulting or provoking nature by punching in the face and resisting a police officer by refusing to obey instructions and running away on July 27.
- Alfred L. Abbott, 49, Effingham, was indicted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony, in that Abbott failed to register within three days of changing residences in the County of Effingham on July 28.
