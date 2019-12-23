An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
Corey J. Andrews, 47, of Pittsfield was indicted charges of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and criminal damage to property, a Class 3 felony, in that Andrews knowingly damaged property of Blue Mound Tavern, 483 U.S. Highway 40, Altamont being video game machines in an excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000 on October 23.
Aaron Baker, 28, of Effingham was indicted on charges of aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony, and possession of meth less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony on Dec 6.
Anthony L. Blakely, 42, of Aurora, Colorado was indicted on a charge of operating a commercial vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a Class 4 felony on October 29.
Shane J. Bohn,46, of Mason was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Bohn possessed hydrocodone on November 4.
Jared W. Sapp,28, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of forgery (accountability), a Class 3 felony, in that Sapp knowingly delivered an employee of Speedway,1300 W. Fayette Avenue, Effingham a document capable of defrauding another being a fraudulent $20 bill on October 14.
Denardo C. Williams, 39, of Chicago was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance more than 100 grams but less than 400 grams, a Class 1 felony, in that Williams possessed cocaine on December 4.
Curtis N. Cornell, 52, of Perryville, Missouri was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Cornell possessed methamphetamine on December 4.
Zachary S. Durbin, 33, Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Durbin possessed methamphetamine on December 6.
Miranda B. Davis, 25, Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Davis possessed methamphetamine on December 10.
Jeremy L. Christy, 21, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of failure to report change of employment as a registered sex offender, a Class 3 felony on November 22.
David T. Carter, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri was indicted on nine charges of burglary, Class 2 felonies on November 30.
Danny D. Bryan,70, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving while driver's license revoked for second or subsequent time, a Class 4 felony on November 8.
Brandon J. Burwell, 29, of Decatur was indicted on a charge of possession of cannabis greater than 100 but less than 500 grams, a Class 4 felony on December 3.
Anthony M. Jamison, 21, of Kinmundy was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Jamison possessed methamphetamine on November 26.
Blaine A. Koester, 23, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Koester possessed methamphetamine on November 19.
Pamela A. Kresin, 40, of Cowden was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Kresin took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Walmart, being toys and medication without paying the full retail value on December 7 and having been previously convicted of the same offense in Shelby County.
Adam W. Haney, 37, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis more than 30 but not more than 500 grams, a Class 3 felony on November 17.
Molly M. Miller, 31, of Altamont was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that Miller knowingly delivered a employee of Speedway, 1300 W. Fayette Avenue, Effingham a document capable of defrauding another being a fraudulent $20 bill on October 14.
James D. Morris, 34, of Herrick was indicted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence/no valid driver's license, a Class 4 felony on November 9.
Nathan R. Nelson, 43, of Springfield was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 2 felony, in that Nelson knowingly exerted control over property of Turkey Run Golf Course being 4 Yahama golf carts totaling in value in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000 on September 16.
Brian A. Niebrugge,55, Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Niebrugge possessed methamphetamine on November 10.
Porsha P. Peterson, 36, Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked for third or subsequent time, a Class 4 felony on December 9.
Steven L. Poe, 63, of Louisville was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked for second or subsequent time, a Class 4 felony on November 14.
Taylor C. Paraiso, 23, of Strasburg was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Paraiso possessed methamphetamine on August 2.
Edward R. Lonngren, 59, of Mason was indicted on a charge of unlawful failure of duty to report as sex offender, a Class 3 felony on December 14.
Chasta M. Price, 29, of Mattoon was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Price possessed methamphetamine on November 19.
Megan M. Ray, 34, of Deland was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Ray possessed methamphetamine on November 24.
Christopher E. Mayhood, 45, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving while license suspended, a Class 4 felony on November 12.
Daniel R. Rizo, 44, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving while license suspended for second of subsequent time, a Class 4 felony on November 12.
Kyle W. Sinkler, 29, of Mason was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Sinkler possessed methamphetamine on November 23.
Austin L. Smith, 19, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of theft, a Class 3 felony, in that Smith knowingly exerted unauthorized control over a Sig Saver P938 9mm handgun valued in excess of $500 but less than $10,000 on November 8.
Joseph A. Sowell, 32, of Greenup was indicted on a charge of driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony on December 15.
Brandon M. Spivey, 22, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony on November 24.
Antwoin P. Thompson,40, Chicago was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Thompson possessed methamphetamine on November 22.
Brian E. Tirey, 41, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Tirey possessed methamphetamine on December 6.
Jodi L. Van Scyoc, 46, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Van Scyoc possessed methamphetamine on November 15.
Michael R. Whitaker, 31, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine greater than five but less than fifteen grams, a Class 2 felony, in that Whitaker possessed methamphetamine on November 3.
Keith L. Wiseman, 43, of Shumway was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Wiseman took possession of merchandise at Family Video, being a dvd on October 21 and having previously been convicted in Effingham County for theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.