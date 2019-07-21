An Effingham County Grand Jury recently indicted the following people.
Robert F. Codey, 35, of Newton was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of meth, a Class 3 felony, in that Codey possessed meth on June 3.
Johnny W. Smith, 35, of Effingham was indicted on a charge of meth delivery,a Class 1 felony, in that Smith knowingly possessed with intent to deliver more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of a substance containing meth on June 27.
Eric Ingram, 23, of Chicago was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession, a Class 1 felony, in that Ingram possessed with the intent to deliver one or more grams but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine on July 9.
Destiny Chavonne Holt, 22, of Chicago was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Holt knowingly possessed a controlled substance Xanax on May 30.
Stacy R. McLearin, 47,of Effingham was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that McLearin possessed methamphetamine on June 26.
Joshua S. Koonce, 39, of Shumway was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Koonce possessed methamphetamine on June 30.
Candice R. Brooks, 51, Kinmundy was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class4 felony, in that Brooks possessed Tranadol on July 2.
Roberta L. Ballinger, 32, Altamont was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Ballinger possessed methamphetamine on July 12.
Amanda J. West, 43, Mattoon, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 3 felony, in that West took possession of merchandise offered for sale at Hibbett Sports, being sports apparel, having value in excess of $300, without paying the full retail value on May 31.
Tristan S. Durre, 23, Effingham was indicted on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, in that Durre knowingly committed an act of sexual penetration of a victim who is at least 13 but under 17 and Durre was at least 5 years older than victim on May 27.
Garry E. Courtney, 40, Cowden, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony, in that Courtney possessed a 1998 Chevrolet knowing it to have been stolen on May 1.
Stephanie N. Ely, 25, Casey was indicted on a charge of forgery, a Class 3 felony, in that Ely knowingly altered a document apparently made capable of defrauding another purported to been made by another being a check to Casey's General Store in the amount of $177.78 on April 8.
Tara B. Szarek, 27, Edgewood was indicted on a charge of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, in that Szarek without authority entered a dwelling of another located at E. Virginia in Effingham with the intent to commit a theft on July 4.
Patrick M. Duncan, 51, was indicted on a charge of retail theft, a Class 4 felony, in that Duncan transferred labels indicating value of merchandise offered for sale at Wal-mart in that he used a different barcode on food and clothing on April 20 and having been previously convicted in Franklin County for stealing.
Jeremy R. O'Dell, 41,Louisville was indicted on a two charges of aggravated battery, Class 3 felonies, in that O'Dell made physical contact of an insulting or provoking manner with a female at and touched her breast at Dollar Tree and at Wal-mart touched the buttock of a female on May 8.
Sierra K. Blankenship, 20, Effingham was indicted on a charge of burglary, a Class 2 felony, in that Blankenship without authorization entered a residence on National Avenue in Effingham with the intent to commit theft on June 25.
Darren A. Williams, 50, Vincennes, Indiana was indicted on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Williams possessed methamphetamine on May 10.
Jeremy L. Christy, 21, Altamont, was indicted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony, in that Christy failed to register online accounts on May 24; and grooming, a Class 4 felony, in that Christy used an electronic device and attempted to solicit someone under 17 to engage in sexual conduct on June 4.
Kyle M. Gagen, 36, Markle, Indiana was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Gagen possessed methamphetamine on June 12.
Jacob D. Fairbanks, 22, Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Fairbanks possessed methamphetamine on July 5.
Michael D. Lewis, 31, Chicago was indicted on a charge of possessing a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in that Lewis possessed a substance containing cocaine on May 26.
Antwain M. Carter, 28, Memphis was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Carter possessed methamphetamine on May 3.
Sierra K. Blankenship, 20, Effingham was indicted on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Blankenship possessed methamphetamine on June 27.
Jacob M. Miller, 30, Vandalia was indicted on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, in that Miller possessed methamphetamine on July 12;criminal damage to property in that Miller knowingly damaged a garage dooor on North 200th Street in excess of $500 but less than $10,000 and criminal damage to property in that Miller knowingly damaged a car by ramming his pickup truck into the car in excess of $500 but less than $10,000.
Quinten A. Butson, 22, Effingham was indicted on a charge of aggravated domestic battery,a Class 2 felony,in that Butson knowingly caused bodily harm by twisting an arm resulting in a fracture of a bone on May 19.
Jkari L. Smith, 22, Chicago was indicted on a charge of forgery/issue/deliver document, a Class 3 felony, in that Smith with the intent to defraud knowingly passed a counterfeit $100 bill knowing the document to be altered at Lions Liquors on July 3.
Nicholas R. Crear, 36, Effingham was indicted on a charge of accidental injury/death, a Class 4 felony, in that Crear left the scene of a personal injury accident and knowingly failed to stop his vehicle after he collided with a 2004 Chevrolet in which a person was injured as a result of the accident on March 22.
Eric W. Lewis, 42, Effingham was indicted on a charge of driving revoked/suspended dui/sss 2, a Class 4 felony, in that Lewis drove a motor vehicle on a public highway while revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while revoked a second or subsequent time on May 7.
Jeffery C. Falcone, 40, Effingham was indicted on a charge of criminal trespass to residence/person present, a Class 4 felony, in that Falcone knowingly entered a residence at a time that he had reason to know that one or more than one persons were present at the residence; and on 3 charges of domestic battery, Class A misdemeanors, in that Falcone knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature on July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.