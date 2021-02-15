The Effingham County Government Center, including the courts and the Circuit Clerk, State’s Attorney, Public Defender and Probation offices, will be closed. All court cases for Feb. 16 will be rescheduled by the Circuit Clerk’s office.
Effingham County Government Center closed Tuesday
