William M. "Bill" Dagen, 87, of Brownstown, IL, formerly of Cowden, IL, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL. Bill was born on February 10, 1933, in Tower Hill, the eldest of three children to Loren and Mable (Burris) Dagen. He was…