EFFINGHAM — People gathered in the Effingham County FISH parking lot on Saturday to find clothes. The organization holds monthly giveaways to people in need.
Normally, FISH holds a monthly “Clothes Closet” inside the organization’s warehouse, full of everything from clothes to furniture to housewares. Susan Elke, the group’s president said they were used to having 30 people at a time looking for clothes, but due to concerns about COVID-19, they’ve had to relocate to the parking lot.
The charitable organization also changed requirements of who can take clothes since the pandemic began.
In the past, it has restricted patrons to those in financial need and limited frequency of services to once every 90 days. Now, as the program shifted to being a “Parking lot giveaway,” those requirements were relaxed and the event was open to anyone.
FISH has found its parking lot giveaways successful. Patrons come and receive a large bag to carry clothes and other items in. Each giveaway, FISH gives out between “80 to 100 of them,” according to Karen Luchtefeld, who sits on the group’s board and organizes its clothing giveaways.
The people at the giveaway represent a cross section of regular attendees and people who are new.
Brandi Gracey came for the first time this past Saturday. Gracey said she was looking for clothes for her kids.
“My daughter grows out of them,” she said.
Gracey was brought by a regular patron, Bonny Brothers, and seemed to appreciate the opportunity.
“So far so good,” Gracey said.
Another giveaway attendee was in a similar situation to Gracey.
“I need clothes for her,” she said, gesturing to her young daughter. “She grows faster than I do.”
Saturday was the first time she had been to a clothes giveaway at FISH.
“I never heard about it before,” she said.
That’s a common issue.
“No one knows we exist,” Elke joked.
The giveaway had volunteers of all ages, including several young children.
“If they can walk, talk, and follow some direction, I can find something for them to do,” said Elke.
This month’s giveaway had one feature that previous giveaways didn’t — spuds. FISH recently took in a donation of two pallets of potatoes.
“They had to unload 2,000 pounds,” said Luchtefeld.
She took the clothes giveaway as an opportunity to set up a shopping cart full of potatoes to hand out.
“That’s our mission and goal: To make sure it gets out to people that can use it,” Luchtefeld said.
While she wasn’t sure if she could give away so many potatoes, she said that the alternative would have been throwing them away.
“To me, it’s better to give away half than toss all of it,” she said.
Between the potatoes and the move to the parking lot, the event has shifted a little bit from its normal form. According to Luchtefeld, this is only the latest version of the event.
“My mother-in-law used to have it on her front porch,” she said.
That was in the mid-1990s, before FISH and Habitat for Humanity built the building the organization currently operates.
Saturday’s giveaway was the last of the season, due to the coming cold weather.
“Winter is basically pretty slow,” Elke said.
However, if there is a “really warm day in November,” Elke said FISH will do another giveaway.
Despite it being the “slow” season, FISH hosts two community meals — one for Thanksgiving and one for Christmas. It also does regular medical transportation and helps individuals and families in Effingham County in special cases, like fire or flood.
“If we’ve got someone who has an emergency, we’ll take care of them,” Elke said.
