The organizers of the Effingham County Fair on Tuesday announced details about this year’s fair and associated horse races. They also discussed several upgrades to the facilities and reviewed other activities at the fairgrounds.
“If you take me and put me down in that fairground 10 or 15 years ago and then put me down again today, it’s just amazing what we’ve accomplished,” said County Fair Board President Phillip Hartke, before taking out a novelty “Make Fairs Great Again” hat.
This year’s fair will run from Saturday, July 31, to Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont. This is a return to form after the fair canceled most of its events last year and modified the few remaining ones to comply with public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will feature traditional events, including a parade, talent show, rodeo, demolition derby and more.
Miss Effingham County Fair Queen, Jr. Miss and “Little Miss” pageants will be making a return, with the “Little Miss Pageant” having events for both this year’s participants and last year’s participants.
“We’re gonna have two pageants,” said Carol Laue, the Little Miss pageant director. “That way we don’t miss anyone.”
The “Little Miss” Pageant had to be put on hold last year due to COVID-19.
The headline musical guest will be country music singers Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy. Lawrence is known for such songs as “Time Marches On” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” among others. McCoy is known for songs like “No Doubt About It” and “Wink.”
“I didn’t think we could ever top Josh Turner, but we might do that this year with these two,” said Hartke, referring to another year’s headline musical act.
One of the biggest features at this year’s fair will be a new series of harness races, the Downstate Classic. This was originally planned to be hosted in Effingham in 2020, though it had to be delayed because of the pandemic.
The Downstate Classic is a touring series of harness races, which Effingham bid to host. Organizers estimate the purse for the series of four races to exceed $35,000.
“It will be the richest day of horse racing, thoroughbred or standardbred, that we’ve ever had in the history of our fair,” said Kurt Becker, the track announcer at the fairgrounds.
The purse is made up of funds from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Effingham County Fair, and fees collected from horse owners.
The Downstate Classic races, which include 3-year-old filly trot, colt trot, filly pace and colt pace, will be run on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Other races, including Big Ten and Topline races, will be held throughout the week, from Sunday. Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 6.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a racing program for many years, which is held in high regard already by the horsemen, and I think that this only enhances that reputation,” said Becker.
Effingham’s will be only the fourth county fair to host the Downstate Classic, according to Becker.
The fairgrounds have seen a few facilities improvements recently, including new bleachers and updated buildings.
“We’ve put new bleachers on the infield and south of the grandstand. We have seating for 4,000 people now at our fair,” said Dale Laue, vice president of the fair. “Bring on the demo derby, we can take it!”
The Schuetzenfest Building has also been updated, with new ceiling tiles, paint, soundboards as well as new heating and air conditioning units.
A few years ago, the fair’s board approved a project to refurbish the Society Horse Barn. The barn was built in 1906 and was used in the Altamont Agricultural Fair, a precursor to the modern fair. Since being refurbished, it has become a popular event venue that hosts six to eight weddings per year, according to Jon Becker, a member of the County Fair Board.
The Effingham County Fair is organized by a private, 501©3 nonprofit corporation, the Effingham County Fair Association. The fair has been held in its modern form since 1945.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.