We are disappointed to announce that most of the events at the 2020 Effingham County Fair will be cancelled.
The Effingham County Fair has long been the “People Choice” event for the entire county. Many factors have been considered in our decision to cancel the large crowd events. Cancelled are: The Concert, Three Tractor Pulls, Demo Derby, Talent Show, Parade, Harness Racing, Ranch Sorting, Car Show, Rodeo, Exhibition Halls, and All Livestock Shows.
Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant and Jr Miss Pageant will be held virtual. Date will be announced.
Camping will be available.
The Governor’s office will not send inspectors for carnival rides or even allow Midwest Jumpers to operate the inflatable therefore no carnival or jump houses.
We waited as long as we could before we cancelled. With the increase in cases of Covid-19 in Texas, Florida and other states we did not want to be the cause of businesses and schools not being able to open.
The Effingham County Fair has always been the summer event we all looked forward to. Our camping locations will be available during fair week. All we can do is look forward to having a complete fair next year.
The 2021 fair will be July 31 to August 7th.
