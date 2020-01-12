Members of the Effingham County Dive-Rescue Team were called in to assist the Shelby County Dive-Rescue Team at 6:05 p.m. Friday to rescue a stranded motorist.

According to a press release issued by Effingham dive team Captain and Assistant Commander of Operations Jeremy Kyle, members of the Effingham Dive-Rescue Team responded to the Sigel Bottoms located at Shelby County Road 3075 East and Shelby County 100 North for a 24-year-old Strasburg female who was trapped atop a 2017 Buick crossover SUV surrounded by flood waters.

After the rescue, the Effingham County Dive-Rescue Team returned home while members from the Shelby County Dive-Rescue Team stayed on scene to assist towing the vehicle from the water.

Effingham County Dive-Rescue Team members were on scene for approximately one hour. The team advises motorists not to drive across flooded roadways.

