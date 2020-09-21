EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Sheriff Dave Mahon this week presented Sergeant Philip Hardiek and Deputy Brandon Murray with Distinguished Lifesaving Awards.
Hardiek was recognized for saving someone’s life in July by giving them CPR. Murray was recognized for administering several doses of NARCAN to an overdose victim in June.
Hardiek said there was a call for service at a residence in rural Effingham County and while on the scene someone developed a medical issue.
“We were on the scene and speaking with the subject when it happened,” Hardiek said. “They were not breathing and CPR was started.”
“It’s pretty horrifying when you are speaking to someone and all of a sudden they quit responding,” Hardiek said. “I’ve been called to medical issues before and I’ve performed CPR before, but this was a little bit different because it happened while we were speaking.”
Hardiek said he started CPR, Deputy John Cotton assisted on the call and Abbott EMS was on the scene.
“This time he actually did have to give CPR. He is our CPR instructor so if you were to go down and needed CPR he would be the first one you’d want to have there,” Mahon said.
As the CPR instructor for the sheriff’s department, Hardiek holds training sessions for sheriff deputies, jailers and dispatchers. He received his CPR training certification through HSHS St. John’s Hospital of Springfield and the American Heart Association.
Mahon said Hardiek in the past received a Meritorious Service Award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for his assistance saving the life of a Dieterich woman during a Fourth of July parade in 2017.
Hardiek started his career in law enforcement as a jailer for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and became a deputy 17 years ago. He is a 1992 graduate of Dieterich High School.
Murray was recognized with a Distinguished Lifesaving Award for an incident that happened in June. Murray has been a member of the department since December 2013. He started his law enforcement career in April 2011 as a deputy in Shelby County.
Murray said he was in the area when a call came for a possible overdose at the Pilot Truck Stop between 8:30 and 9 p.m. in Effingham.
“When the call came out, I just happened to be right in front of Pilot,” Murray said.
“I located the truck and started administering several doses of NARCAN,” Murray said. “She was a passenger in the truck.”
Murray said after administering four doses of NARCAN he started performing CPR on the female passenger, then she came to.
“I started CPR on her and shortly thereafter the drug took effect to reverse the opioid,” Murray said.
He said he arrived at the scene alone before members of the Effingham City Police and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Murray attended Altamont schools before going to Lake Land College, where he received his associate’s degree. He then received a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. He went on to get his master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, California. Murray is an adjunct professor at Lake Land College.
“With all of the negative things said about law enforcement throughout the United States these days, it’s nice to put fourth some positive things we are doing in law enforcement,” Mahon said. “It good that we can recognize the great things our officers do.”
“We have some pretty extraordinary people doing some really extraordinary things here,” Mahon added.
In another matter during the county board meeting, County Treasurer Paula Miller said the 2019 real estate tax bills have been mailed. She said the first installment is due on Friday, Oct. 23, and second installment is due on Friday, Dec. 4. Property ownership changes after Dec. 31, 2019, will not reflect the new owner’s name and must be forwarded to the person or persons responsible for payment.
Miller said in a press release that due to COVID-19, property owners should consider using the following methods to make a payment: Mail your payments to the Effingham County Treasurer (Address is on the upper left-hand corner of the front or back of the tax bill), pay at any Effingham county bank using the drive-up facilities or pay taxes online at co.effingham.il.us/treasurer follow the link pay taxes online or go to the treasurer’s website. If you need to pay in person at the County Treasurer’s Office, you will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
She said certified letters will be mailed on Wednesday, Dec. 30; publication of delinquent parcels will be Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 (To avoid publication, a payment must be made by Jan. 15, 2021); judgment of delinquent parcels (Court-ordered sale of delinquent taxes) will be Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021; and Sale of delinquent taxes will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m.
County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel said early voting starts Thursday and so far he had 2,150 ballots to send out. A portion of those ballots are expected to be sent out on Thursday.
During committee reports, David Campbell, chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said there was between $17,000 to $18,000 available in the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
In other action, the board:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a coronavirus relief fund, the Local CURE Program, financial support, conditions and certification.
• Approved an amended ordinance for FY20 salary schedule for non-union employees.
• Accepted Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance renewal rates recommendation by the insurance committee.
• Accepted dental/vision/life renewal rate recommendation from the Health Insurance Advisory Committee.
• Approved a $100/month insurance incentive for those who waive health insurance coverage through the county for Nov. 1, 2020 through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Approved a qualifying 65-plus benefit of $350 to eligible full-time Effingham County employees for one year.
• Appointed Todd Hull for a term starting Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021, on the economic development advisory board.
• Approved a joint resolution with Shelby County to replace drainage structure along county line.
• Approved a Center for Health and Wellness Healthcare services agreement with HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for county employees without committee recommendation.
