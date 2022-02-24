EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns recognized three county deputies during an Effingham County Board meeting Tuesday for saving the life of a woman during a recent fire.
County deputies Johnathon Schuette, Robin Brown and Dustin Lustig were presented lifesaving ribbons for their uniforms by Kuhns.
At approximately 3:01 a.m. Jan. 27, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office 911 dispatch center received a call of a residential structure fire in rural Dieterich with one female occupant still inside the home.
Kuhns said Brown was the first deputy on scene, with Schuette and Lustig arriving soon after. Another resident of the home and a neighbor tried to get the female out of the home without success.
He said all three deputies successfully located the female, who was disoriented from smoke inhalation, and removed her from a west bedroom window. During the removal, the room was full of smoke and became involved with fire shortly after the female was removed.
The deputies then monitored the condition of the female and two other adults who were injured while attempting to rescue the female.
“This incident illustrates Deputy Schuette's, Deputy Brown's and Deputy Lustig's commitment to their jobs and demonstrates how valuable they are to the mission of the Effingham County Sheriff's Department,” Kuhns said. “Working diligently as a team, they were able to remove this woman from direct harm from the fire conditions and provide her a previously unavailable chance at recovery by insuring she was able to receive medical treatment. The woman was flown to a regional trauma center for urgent care. She has recently returned home.”
Kuhns gave a uniform ribbon with two stars to Brown for his two lifesaving events, while Schuette and Lustig were each presented ribbons with one star. The rescue was the second for Brown. In August of 2020, Brown performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking motorist in Heartville.
Also Tuesday, the board approved the objectives of a Child Care Research Committee and made the following appointments to the committee:
Voting Child Care Committee Members:
• Effingham County Board Member – Elizabeth Huston
• Effingham County Board Member – Norbert Soltwedel
• Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance – Courtney Yockey, President & CEO
• Parent – Molly Laue, Altamont
• In-Home Family Child Care Provider – Angela LaSarge, Owner
• Local Business – Sherwin-Williams – Teresa Harmon, HR Manager
• Local Business – Washington Savings Bank – Trina Niemerg, Compliance Officer
• Unit of Local Government – City of Effingham – Sasha Althoff, Economic Development Specialist
• At-Large Committee Member – Carla Holtz, Director and Owner of Little Lambs Early Childhood Center
• Center Child Care Provider Representative – Lutheran Child Care Center – Lena Myers, Director of LLC Kids
Non-voting Ex-Officio Child Care Committee Members:
• Project CHILD – Courtney Hatcher, Provider Recruitment and Quality Specialist
• CEFS – Connie Jerden, COO
• Unit 40 – Jennifer Fox, Principal Early Learning Center and East Side Preschool
• Effingham County Health Department – Samantha Weidner, Early Childhood Development Director
• Crisis Nursery of Effingham County – Meghan Rewers, Executive Director
• Effingham Public Library – Johnna Schultz, Assistant Director
In another matter, the board approved a request from Effingham County Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart for use of the county parking lot and Effingham County Museum lawn for the EffingHam-Jam 2022, to be held Friday, July 22, through Saturday, July 23.
“I definitely want to continue working with the county on this. I think it is a great community event and the proceeds go to a good cause,” Hart said.
Hart said after the meeting a portion of the proceeds from EffingHam-Jam go to the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County Scholarship Foundation.
In other business, the board:
- Appointed Effingham Fire Department Chief Brant Yochum to the Ambulance Oversight Committee.
- Approved the placement of food trucks on the Effingham County Museum parking lot on Mondays and Fridays this summer.
- Approved digital directory, bulletin board and signage for the Effingham County Sheriff's Office at a cost of approximately $500.
- Approved a $5,000 donation to the Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance. The Alliance requested $15,000.
- Approved the replacement of the Effingham County Government Center entrance door with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said the door replacement cost, which includes both demolition and new door, is approximately $16,000.
- Increased the rate per hour of the Deputy Coroner to $25.
- Increased the adoption fee for dogs from $100 to $130. County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said during last week's Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee meeting the reason for the increase is due to the cost to neuter or spade a dog. The $65 adoption fee for a kitten or cat will remain unchanged.
- Approved a $1,000 donation to the Dieterich Fourth of July fireworks display from the Hotel/Motel Tax Fund.
- Approved a measure that would move forward a Request for Proposal for cooling towers for the Effingham County facilities downtown.
During officials' reports, Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel said the dates to file for office is March 7 through 14. The clerk's office would be open on March 14 until 5 p.m.
County Board Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Economic Development Board Dave Campbell reported there is $50,000 in the revolving loan fund available to loan to an existing or new business.
