On Monday, April 11, a rural Effingham resident was taken into custody following the service of a search warrant at her residence. Tabatha S. Arrasmith, 32, of rural Effingham, Illinois was taken into custody without incident.
In the early morning hours of April 11, Effingham County Deputies obtained information and evidence of Illegal narcotics distribution actively occurring in the 14000 block of North Romany Ln. Subsequently, Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Effingham County Deputies were assisted by The Effingham City/County Special Response Team (SRT) and the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force.
During the investigation and search warrant, several items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located.
Arrasmith was cited for methamphetamine delivery of 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Arrasmith was arrested for an original Bond County, Illinois Warrant for the possession of a controlled substance and the possession of hypodermic needles.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said of the arrest: "This is a good example of members of the public cooperating with the Police, and the different Police Agencies in the area working together. Some of these suspected narcotics are very dangerous, and we are glad they are no longer out in our community."
Arrasmith is being held at the Effingham County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Arrasmith is considered innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law.
If you know someone who is suffering from addiction, please encourage them to seek treatment.
