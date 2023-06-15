Effingham County deputies investigated three crashes in recent days:
• On June 10 at about 4 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 45 at 1st Avenue in Union Township.
Police say Justin C. Lamb, 51, Shelbyville, was northbound on Route 45 in a 2011 GMC and turned left into the path of a southbound 2012 Cadillac driven by Chelsea M. Wakefield, 33, Effingham. Lamb was cited for failure to yield.
Taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries were Wakefield, Travis Wakefield, 33, Madyson Wakefield, 14, and Izzaiah Poe, 13.
• On June 10 at 5:12 p.m. deputies responded to Willenborg Street, about an eighth of a mile north of Evergreen Avenue for a motorcycle crash.
Police say Jonathan Yoder, 33, Effingham, was southbound on Willenborg Street when he lost control of a 1979 Kawasaki and cashed. He was taken to St. Anthony's with incapacitating injuries.
• On June 14 at 2:29 p.m., deputies responded 1900th Street about a third of a mile north of 1st Avenue in Lucas Township for a single-vehicle accident.
Police say Darlene M. Garrett, 85, Louisville, was northbound on 1900th Street in a 2003 Buick when she lost control and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side. The Dieterich Fire Department extracted GArrett, who was taken to St. Anthony's with non-incapacitating injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.