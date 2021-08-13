The Effingham County Health Department this week reported the death of a woman in her 70s, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 75 since the pandemic began.
The department also received confirmation of 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 6. Among them: A boy less than 1, two boys and two girls under 10, three teenage girls, and seven men and 14 women in their 20s. The balance range in age from their 30s to their 80s.
Cases continue to surge and the Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to please do their part to limit the spread of the delta variant as the county prepares for our children to return to school.
Remember:
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks
• Practice hand hygiene
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations,
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
On Tuesday, Aug. 17 the department will have a J&J COVID vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon, this clinic is for those aged 18 and over.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24 the health department will have a Pfizer first and second dose clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon, this clinic is for those aged 12 and over. People seeking second doses should have had their first Pfizer dose on Aug. 3 or earlier.
On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Health Department will have a Moderna first and second dose clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over. People seeking second doses should have had their first doses on July 29 or earlier.
All COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 8% through Aug. 9, with Effingham County at 7.2% for the same period; Effingham County is now an area of HIGH transmission as defined by the CDC and recommends that unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in these areas.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 21,334 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 92 additional deaths since reporting Aug. 6. Currently, 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,457,687 cases, including 23,594 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Aug. 6, laboratories have reported 421,009 specimens for a total of 27,609,781. As of Thursday night, 1,652 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 162 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6-12 is 5.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.9%.
A total of 13,510,873 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,737 doses. Since reporting on Friday, August 6, 2021, 215,157 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
