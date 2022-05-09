At 8:50 a.m. May 4, the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified by HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham of a death in the emergency room.
The white male did not have any identification. Initial reports indicated the male was involved in a car crash in Farina and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Farina EMS.
With the assistance of Farina Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner’s office it was later determined the identity of the individual was Patrick Lawless, 46. He was from Sparta but recently had been living with various friends in the area.
Preliminary investigation revealed Lawless did not suffer any injuries in the minor car crash that would have resulted in his death. After the crash, he walked a short distance to a friend’s house. He later collapsed and his friend called 911.
Lawless' family was contacted in the metro-east area and provided crucial medical and background information to assist in the death investigation.
Medical records were requested from his primary doctor, and toxicology samples and X-rays were obtained by the coroner’s office. Toxicology results are expected in about two to three weeks.
The investigation remains under investigation by the Farina Police Department, Fayette County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
