The Effingham County Coroner’s Office is investigating three separate deaths that occurred over the weekend.
On Jan. 14 at approximately 5 p.m., Effingham Police Department responded to 3 S. Lakewood in Effingham to conduct a welfare check on an individual at that residence.
Officers arrived and found a male, identified as Mitchell Giulietti, 59, of Effingham, deceased. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the residence.
A preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury. Medical records and toxicology samples were obtained by the coroner’s office.
On Jan. 15 at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Effingham Police Department responded to 1020 N. Henrietta in Effingham. Officers arrived and found a male, identified as Rodney Riley, 42, of Effingham, deceased at the residence.
The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the residence. A preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury. Medical records and toxicology samples were obtained by the coroner’s office.
Both deaths remain under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and Effingham Police Department.
On Jan. 16 at approximately 1:08 a.m., Abbott EMS responded to Petro Truck Stop in Effingham after receiving a 911 call of a male who was experiencing a medical emergency.
The individual, identified as Jerome Rias, 51, of Forney, Texas, was taken to the emergency room at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. At approximately 3:40 p.m., the coroner’s office was notified by the hospital that Rias had passed away. The coroner’s office responded to the emergency room and contacted his family in Texas. Medical records have been requested.
The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.