On July 21 at approximately 5:30 a.m. the Effingham Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to an unresponsive female at 311 N. Henrietta in Effingham. They discovered Alicia Kessler, 30, deceased at the residence. The Coroner’s office was notified and responded to the scene. There were no injuries or trauma, however the female was a paraplegic due to a previous accident. The Effingham City Police Detective Section also responded.
An autopsy was conducted on Saturday morning at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Center in Urbana to determine the official cause of death. Toxicology samples were taken and medical records were requested. The family was advised of the preliminary findings of the autopsy but the final results will not be available until the toxicology results are received. This will take approximately four weeks.
On July 23 at approximately 4:45 p.m. the Effingham Police Department and Rural Med EMS received a call from a caretaker at Slate Creek Apartments of an unresponsive male. They arrived and discovered Paul Schumacher, 72, deceased at the residence. The Coroner’s office was notified and responded to the scene. Medical records were requested. Family members were notified by the Coroner’s Office.
These two deaths remain under investigation by the Effingham City Police Department and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
