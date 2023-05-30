On May 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an unresponsive male on Rt. 32 North in Shumway. Rural Med EMS and the Shumway Fire Department responded to the residence. Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the residence. The male was identified as James Kapper, age 83, of Shumway. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the residence. Preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury. Medical records were obtained by the coroner’s office. The death was due to natural causes.
On May 26 at approximately 1:09 p.m., the Effingham City Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to residence on 1001 Holiday Drive in Effingham, reference an unresponsive male. Upon arrival they found a male deceased at the residence. The male was identified as David McAdoo, age 34, of Effingham, who resided at the residence. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the residence. Preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury. Medical records were requested by the Coroner’s office. The death was due to natural causes.
On May 26 at approximately 2 p.m., Rural Med EMS responded to 1314 Newcomb Drive in Effingham after a family member called 911 to check the welfare of a female who had possibly collapsed at the residence. The family member was talking to the female on the phone when the conversation stopped and they thought they heard the phone drop. The female was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital emergency room, where she later passed away. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the emergency room. The female was identified as Trina Myerscough, age 62, of Effingham. An autopsy was conducted at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Center on May 27. Trina Myerscough’s death was due to natural causes.
On May 27 at 2:20 a.m., the Effingham Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Pilot Truck Stop in Effingham regarding a female who was found deceased on a Greyhound bus. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the scene. The female was identified as Yolanda Smith, age 51, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Preliminary information gathered from individuals on the bus revealed her death appeared to be drug related. Evidence of drug use was collected by the EPD Detective Section. Toxicology samples were taken and medical information was requested by the next of kin in Minneapolis. The investigation remains ongoing by the EPD Detective Section and the coroner’s office.
On May 27 at 8:27 a.m., the Effingham Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to call of a deceased male in front of the residence at 501 N. 3rd St. The coroner’s office was notified and responded to the scene. The male was identified as Duane Sanders, age 63, who resided at the residence. Preliminary information reveals his death was due to natural causes. Toxicology samples were taken and medical information was requested from his primary physician. The investigation continues by the coroner’s office and the EPD.
