The Effingham County Coroner was injured Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident in Teutopolis, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Kim Rhodes, 66, of Effingham was traveling eastbound on 1600th Ave. at 3:41 p.m. in a 2005 Honda and began slowing down to turn onto 1600th St. A 1996 Chevrolet driven by Tanner Croy, 23, of Pottsville, Arkansas was sitting stationary on 1600th St., preparing to turn onto 1600th Ave.
Authorities said Croy realized he had pulled too far in the left lane of travel and began backing up to get out of Rhodes' way. A 2006 Chevrolet driven by Douglas J. Hartke, 53, of Teutopolis was traveling eastbound on 1600th Avenue behind Rhodes and struck Rhodes' vehicle from behind, pushing it into Croy's vehicle.
Rhodes was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Croy and Hartke were not injured, authorities said.
Hartke was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and Croy was cited for driving while license suspended. Authorities said all three drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
